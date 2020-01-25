Robert W. Baird Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $350.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $379.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.16. 17,647,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,716,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 28,747.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,976,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

