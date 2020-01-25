Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Hits $24.13 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C2CX, OKEx and Huobi. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $24.13 million and $1.39 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011925 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000932 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Upbit, C2CX, OKEx, DragonEX, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.