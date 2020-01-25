Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,284 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 148.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $57.76 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. BMO Capital Markets cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $867.26.

In other news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

