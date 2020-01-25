Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,485,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 651,100 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 478,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 463,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 1,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 369,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 1,030.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 364,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.47. 1,242,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,862. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65. Ring Energy has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.59.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.63 million.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

