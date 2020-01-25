RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.64. 24,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,094. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

