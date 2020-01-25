Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 2,066 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 127,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,200. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

