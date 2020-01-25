Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 202 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 108,965 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,543. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

