Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF comprises 2.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCH traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,778. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $106.39 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.59.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

