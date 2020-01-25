Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 2,973 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,772,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 936,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 52,958 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 778,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,853,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,783,287. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

