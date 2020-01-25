RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,321 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 330.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 97.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $217.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.06.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.