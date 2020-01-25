RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

