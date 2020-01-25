RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BP by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,314,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BP by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,354,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BP shares. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

Shares of BP stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

