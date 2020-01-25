RFG Advisory LLC Buys 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELM Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $7,981,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $507,919.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $310.51 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

