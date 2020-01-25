RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 26,764 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,930,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

