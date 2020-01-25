RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 10,135 ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

NYSE NLY opened at $9.66 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. The firm had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.