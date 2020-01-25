Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.06 and traded as high as $16.21. Resources Connection shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 5,082 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RECN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $514.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Resources Connection by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Resources Connection by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Resources Connection by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN)

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

