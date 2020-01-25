Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.19. Resolute Mining shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 10,474,363 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -234.00.

About Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

