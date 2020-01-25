ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 6.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,857,000 after buying an additional 450,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ResMed by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,709,000 after buying an additional 92,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 66.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,433,000 after buying an additional 310,273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 741,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,249,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 13,733.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,241,000 after buying an additional 538,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $396,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at $15,797,213.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,479,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,653 shares of company stock worth $9,035,942. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

