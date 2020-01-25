Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 25th (WUBA, WW, X, XNCR, YELP, YY, ZEAL, ZEUS, ZGNX, ZLNDY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, January 25th:

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “58.com Inc. operates online marketplace serving local merchants and consumers in China. It offers housing rental, recruitment, second-hand product, travel, catering, entertainment, and group-buying information. 58.com Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

United States Steel (NYSE:X)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Steel for fourth-quarter 2019 have been moving down over the past month. The company is likely to gain from efforts to improve its cost structure, operations and profitability under the asset revitalization program. The company’s strategic investments at Mon Valley should also boost its capability and efficiency. Moreover, the Big River investment will boost the company’s position in high-margin steel-end markets. However, higher maintenance outage costs are likely to hurt profitability in 2019. Challenging market conditions are also affecting U.S. Steel’s USSE unit. Weaker U.S. steel prices and a slowdown in steel demand in China are other concerns. Weaker U.S. steel prices will weigh on the company’s earnings in 2019. The company has also underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from strong advertising revenue growth. Increasing Paying advertising locations is a key driver. Moreover, the company’s focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights and Yelp Portfolios is a key driver. The collaboration with GrubHub is also a tailwind as it provides users with access to a significant number of restaurants available for food ordering on the platform. Besides, the company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's Q4 earnings release. However, competition from search giants like Google and Bing is a concern. Lack of revenue diversification is also a key threat for Yelp.”

YY (NASDAQ:YY) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

