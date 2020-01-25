Refereum (RFR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $779,302.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, Upbit and Cobinhood. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $779,302.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.03094962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00200690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Gate.io, DDEX, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

