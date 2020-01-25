Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT Raised to $35.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 153,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $450.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Pace bought 7,143 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,720.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $2,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 79,427 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 261,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.