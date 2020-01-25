Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.43

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.43 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCRRF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Recruit alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.