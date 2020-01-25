Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0258 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $138.61 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, Cryptopia and Nanex. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036974 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002807 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,363,455,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, IDCM, Cryptopia, QBTC, Nanex, Upbit, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

