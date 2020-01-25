Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RPD. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.28.

RPD traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $62.26. 479,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,751. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.22. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,462 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,088 shares of company stock worth $7,217,345. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rapid7 by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

