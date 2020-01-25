Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Trading 9% Higher

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) traded up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $22.58, 108,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 56,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rafael by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rafael by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Rafael by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 434,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rafael by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.