Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

RDUS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 632,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,594. The stock has a market cap of $861.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.72. Radius Health has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $29.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.69 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 98.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

