R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 704,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,491. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 260,697 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

