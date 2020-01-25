Qwertycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $800,216.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $800,216.00 and approximately $165.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.