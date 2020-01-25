Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Shares Up 15.5%

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) shot up 15.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 62,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 164% from the average session volume of 23,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.46 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud assessment, migration and implementation, and activation services; cloud solutions services; and managed services, such as system administration and operations, and monitoring, as well as application maintenance, configurations, and upgrading.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.