Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus Sells 1,600 Shares

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,730.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of QTRX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 151,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $736.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,030,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 37,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 200,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

