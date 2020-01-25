Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $1.85 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00022253 BTC on popular exchanges including Iquant, Upbit, Bitbns and Coindeal. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $178.67 million and approximately $311.51 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006522 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,085,636 coins and its circulating supply is 96,335,616 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Exrates, Poloniex, Livecoin, Crex24, Kucoin, Huobi, Bibox, Coindeal, CoinEgg, Coinnest, ZB.COM, EXX, LiteBit.eu, DigiFinex, Coinsuper, Coinone, BitForex, OTCBTC, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Liquid, BCEX, GOPAX, Coinrail, OKEx, Binance, Liqui, Bitbns, LBank, CoinEx, BigONE, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Bithumb, HBUS, Gate.io, HitBTC, Allcoin, Iquant, Ovis, Bit-Z, Cobinhood and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.