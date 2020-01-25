QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered QCR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.57. 44,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,894. The company has a market capitalization of $688.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. QCR has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 1,017.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 135,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,314,000 after buying an additional 72,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,407,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QCR by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.