Qbao Reaches Market Capitalization of $347,027.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $347,027.00 and $1,379.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000176 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

