Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Down 6.7%

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.13, approximately 1,826,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,850,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

PBYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.