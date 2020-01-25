Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,695. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

