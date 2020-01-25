PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $90.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.36. PTC has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. PTC’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PTC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in PTC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in PTC by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in PTC by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PTC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

