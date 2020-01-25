PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.53.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,395. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 over the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PTC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

