Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRVB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Provention Bio stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 716,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,916. The firm has a market cap of $786.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 15,450.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

