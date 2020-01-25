ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.08

ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.08 and traded as high as $27.82. ProShares UltraShort Euro shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 3,120 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Euro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of ProShares UltraShort Euro worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

