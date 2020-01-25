Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) PT Raised to $160.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Proofpoint from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.30.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.58. The stock had a trading volume of 769,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,855. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.60. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $95.72 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

