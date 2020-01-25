Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Receives Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $134.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PG. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $125.14. 9,507,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,234,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $92.97 and a one year high of $127.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.