Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

