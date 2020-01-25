Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Stake Lowered by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $54.36. 1,186,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,450. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

