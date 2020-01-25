Presima Inc. Takes Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Presima Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 529,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,000. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises approximately 1.9% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 1,769,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 739.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

