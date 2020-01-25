Presima Inc. Sells 467,915 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Presima Inc. decreased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 467,915 shares during the quarter. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 282,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,273,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 471,948 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,458. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.