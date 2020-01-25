Presima Inc. Sells 31,600 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Presima Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,198,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for about 6.0% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $35,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,396,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,846,000 after buying an additional 980,665 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after buying an additional 95,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. 2,554,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,624. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $2,091,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,044,138.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,945,904 shares of company stock worth $1,771,511,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

