Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.67

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.67 and traded as high as $113.50. Premier Oil shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 4,689,385 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Premier Oil to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 144.29 ($1.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $936.73 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.

In related news, insider Richard Rose bought 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £298.98 ($393.29). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 596 shares of company stock valued at $54,876.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

