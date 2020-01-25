Premier Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,334 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.