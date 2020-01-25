PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 18,428.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,367,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 169,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,016. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

