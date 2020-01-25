Power Ledger Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $631,442.00 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $17.76 million and approximately $631,442.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,014,510 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Upbit, ABCC, Huobi, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Binance, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Gate.io, TDAX, DigiFinex, Kucoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

